Brian Kilmeade Snaps at Rachel Campos-Duffy For Blaming US For Russian Invasion: ‘We Did Not Provoke the War’

Things got very tense on the set of Fox & Friends Tuesday morning when Rachel Campos-Duffy curiously blamed the United States for “provoking” the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and a clearly exasperated Brian Kilmeade was having none of it.

Filling in for Ainsley Earhardt, Campos-Duffy made the case that the reason why Russia invaded Ukraine is because of the Biden administration. Her reasoning was based on the Monroe Doctrine from 1823 and was a perfect illustration of how foreign policy is viewed through the lens of a former reality television “star.”

“We have a Monroe doctrine and I think we would be very concerned about this kind of action in our hemisphere,” Campos-Duffy said, adding, “I think he said keep it neutral. And in the end, probably Ukraine is going to lose more land because of this. Again, the main problem here as you see, and…”

Kilmeade interrupted with “Vladimir Putin.”

“Actually, the main problem is still China,” Campos Duffy shot back. “Now we have created a bigger block, China and Russia together. This is why our policymakers aren’t thinking long-term,” to which a neutral Steve Doocy offered “Right.”

Then Campos-Duffy blamed the Biden administration, saying “Provoking this war has brought our two enemies.”

“We did not provoke the war,” a clearly frustrated Kilmeade shot back. “They provoked war.”

“They had a red line,” Campos-Duffy explained, to which Kilmeade replied, “They can’t make a red line in other countries, Rachel.”

And so it went. The Fox & Friends curvy couch is usually a place of joy, frivolity, and universal blaming of President Joe Biden.

Today, that was not the case.

Watch above via Fox News.

