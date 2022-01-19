WATCH: Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Literally Calls Biden ‘The Angriest Guy I’ve Ever Seen In Front Of A Microphone’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade told viewers that President Joe Biden is “the angriest guy I’ve ever seen in front of a microphone consistently.”

Kilmeade made the assertion on Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox News’ Fox & Friends while providing analysis of Biden’s upcoming press conference, his first formal presser of the year.

“He has got to change gears. It’s happened before other presidents have done it. The question is, will he do it?” Kilmeade said, then ticked off several suggested bullet points — including criticizing Biden for reflecting on his own personal grief at times of national tragedy — in particular, while consoling families of service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

“There’s downsides to putting him out more to making it more accessible because he’s angry all the time. He’s the angriest guy I’ve ever seen in front of a microphone consistently,” Kilmeade said.

He went o to add that Biden is “often detached. He does not know what ‘Let’s go Brandon’ means. He did not know there was a deal in place on the family separated at the border during the Trump years. I’m not sure people are reading the paper to him, Steve.”

Several of Kilmeade’s assertions were false or unsupported. It’s true that Biden did not react negatively when a father uttered “Let’s go Brandon!” during a children’s event, but his reaction was equally consistent with someone trying not to ruin things for the kids, with Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s previous comments on the matter.

And not only was there was no “deal in place” — likely a minor misspeak by Kilmeade — President Biden also did not dispute that settlement talks with families separated by then-President Donald Trump were underway but rather disputed the amount that was being reported as a potential award to each of those migrants.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy claimed that the Biden administration was reportedly “planning to pay illegal immigrants who are separated from their families at the border up to $450,000 each, possibly a million dollars per family.”

Biden called the report “garbage,” and after confirming the amount reported, told Doocy “That’s not going to happen.”

