Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade launched into a defense of Andrew Jackson as he blasted protesters who tried to topple a statue of the 7th American president near the White House.

Fox & Friends started their Tuesday by previewing an interview Kilmeade did with President Donald Trump, who slammed the recent protests and vandalism against statues of controversial American historical figures. After that, the show moved on to talk about how Washington D.C. police broke up a protest in Lafayette Square on Monday after people attempted to pull down a statue of Jackson.

From there, Kilmeade went into a monologue to celebrate Jackson’s legacy and rip the protesters for their attempted vandalism.

Nobody says you are on a statue because you’re perfect. You’re on a statue, you’re memorialized because people of that generation said you made a huge impact. No one doubts that Andrew Jackson was imperfect. But also, nobody doubts he made a huge impact on an entire generation. Not just his 8 years in office. Leading up to there as a major general, an orphan at 13, fighting in the war at 14, loses his entire family, finds a way to become a major general, a war hero, and two term president. My goodness, how dare you put a rope around his neck and try to tear down his statue when you see the people of that time, that generation! The nation mourned when he passed…Where are the Democrats who should be equally outraged? We should be able to come together on this.

During his spiel, Kilmeade declined to note any of the reasons why Jackson is a magnet for protest and controversy. Historians have noted that Jackson was a strong supporter of slavery, actively fought against abolition, and that his signing of the Indian Removal Act ended up causing the genocidal, forced relocation of Native Americans that became known as the Trail of Tears.

Steve Doocy brought up these historical details on the show, but Kilmeade continued to defend Jackson by arguing that Martin Van Buren, Jackson’s successor, was to blame for the Trail of Tears because he “used the plan that he thought Jackson left for him.” He further justified Jackson by noting that Native American tribes sided with the British during the War of 1812.

“I don’t know if you were rooting for the British in the War of 1812, but I’m not,” Kilmeade said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]