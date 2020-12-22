Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade seemed stunned by HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s advisory that even those who get the Covid-19 vaccine should continue to wear a mask and social distance to abate the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

Azar appeared on Fox & Friends the morning he was set to receive the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, and fielded questions from hosts who had previously shared dangerous skepticism about the disease, as well as the efficacy of abatement guidelines like mask-wearing, and social distancing. Pete Hegseth asked the head of Health and Human Sacrifices for a timeline of when we may achieve “herd immunity” to return to some level of normalcy.

“There is not a precise timeline because it’s a novel pathogen,” Azar flatly said, reminding his hosts that we are in an unknown scientific territory from which no public health experts have any recent relevant experience. He then cited Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice that we will need 70 to 80% of the American public to have received the vaccine and suggested that the second quarter of 2021 as a reasonable projection.

Azar then revealed that he and his team of fellow medical and public health experts were “still studying” whether or not citizens should still wear a mask and social distance to continue to keep fellow citizens safe and abate the spread of the pathogen.

Judging by his expression, Kilmeade seemed genuinely stunned by Azar’s comment and opened with an appreciation for Azar’s candor. He followed by critically noting, “we are all over the map with the so-called experts who say ‘well, you have still got to wear a mask after you get vaccinated.'” He added, “if I get vaccinated for polio, measles, mumps, I’m not worried about still taking precautions because I’m vaccinated.”

Kilmeade then exasperated, “You are telling me right now, once I get vaccinated, you are not sure if I should still wear a mask you are not sure if I should be social distance?”

Azar replied, “We’ll don’t have the data on that yet. What we are saying at the moment still do that until we have data showing you aren’t still carrying the virus and able to give it to other people,” reminding his hosts how science works. “You are getting vaccinated right now, still social distance, still wear a mask, but all these have to be data and science-driven, so we are working to generate the data there, to as we go forward we will be able to advise people on a foundation of data.”

Science!

