Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new set of security measures that will be put in place following the siege on the U.S. Capitol Building by President Donald Trump’s supporters.

As Bowser held a press conference on Thursday with fellow city officials, she confirmed that a “non-scalable fencing” structure would be put up around the Capitol, and it “will be in place through inauguration.” The mayor also said she would increase guard strength personnel in preparation for the occasion.

Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy was also at the press conference, and he clarified that the fence would be 7 feet tall and will completely enclose the U.S. Capitol complex.

This is what was available. We worked through this solution midstream yesterday. We were on the phones to get as quickly as possible a capability in place to extend the perimeter of the National Capitol Complex. We could get as many Metropolitan police officers out into the streets so in the event that if this was to recur again or downstream, Chief [Robert] Contee would have as much flexibility with the police force as possible, we could take over static security positions.

So all in all, Trump’s presidency will end without the completion of a border wall with Mexico, but we’ll have to settle for this one. Maybe it’ll have more success.

Watch above, via CNN.

