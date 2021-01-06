comScore

WATCH: Trump Supporters Violently Clash With Police, Smash Down Barricades as They Try to Storm the Capitol

By Josh FeldmanJan 6th, 2021, 2:00 pm

Chaos erupted in Washington D.C. near the Capitol on Wednesday when Trump supporters clashed with police and tried to literally storm the Capitol.

And no, that is not an exaggeration.

The Trump supporters smashed down barricades and got really confrontational with the Capitol Police as they tried to head for the building where Congress is currently tallying the 2020 election results. (Joe Biden is the winner and will be inaugurated, but Republicans are voicing objections anyway.)

There’s already a ton of video on the ground showing how dangerous things are getting:

Before he ended his speech — in which he got people fired up with his baseless claims and conspiracy theories about voter fraud — the president of the United States told his supporters, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.”

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, buildings close to the Capitol are being evacuated because of how dangerous it is right now:

UPDATE: Multiple police officers have been injured.

