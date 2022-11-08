Chris Christie Calls It ‘Silliness’ That Trump Announcing 2024 Bid Would Instantly Cause GOP Primary Rivals to Drop Out

Chris Christie called it ridiculous to think that if Donald Trump announces a 2024 run for president, it’ll prompt most of his would-be Republican primary opponents to drop their own bids.

The former New Jersey governor-turned-ABC News contributor joined the network on Tuesday night to discuss the midterm elections and what the results mean for the future of the country. Moments before he was called on for his take, David Muir interviewed Chris Sununu (R) after the latter won re-election as Governor of New Hampshire.

During the interview, Sununu elaborated on a point he recently made where he predicted that even if Trump announces, “it’s not going to keep anybody out of the race.” When Christie was asked for his reaction after the interview ended, he agreed with Sununu that Trump’s pursuit of the presidency won’t instantly drain the primary field.

“This idea that somehow Donald Trump is going to drive a whole bunch of people out of the race if he announces next week is just silliness,” Christie said. “Anybody who wants to be president — if you’re going to not get in because someone else announced, then you probably don’t have what it takes to be president to begin with.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com