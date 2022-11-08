Chris Christie: Herschel Walker is in ‘Big Trouble’

ABC News contributor Chris Christie assessed that Herschel Walker’s trailing behind Brian Kemp in Georgia could mean that he’s in danger of losing his senate race to incumbent Raphael Warnock (D).

The former New Jersey governor was on ABC News’ Tuesday night panel for live coverage and commentary on the midterm elections. Asked for what he was hearing out of the Peach State, Christie referred to the indications that Walker’s numbers have not been keeping up with Kemp in the polls and early vote numbers.

“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3 and a half percent,” Christie said. “If Walker is going 3, 3 and a half percent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about whether Walker will have enough to get over the goal line or not?”

Christie continued to explain that if this trend persists throughout the rest of the vote count and Walker stays behind Warnock, his prospects don’t look favorable.

“You’re seeing a choice, even amongst Republicans, where Walker’s not doing as well as Kemp’s doing,” he said. “And that’s across the entire state. They’re saying that’s consistent in every county they’ve looked at so far.”

Christie remained on board for commentary, and he later called out the fact that the gulf between Walker and Kemp had grown to 5 points across the state.

“That becomes a huge problem for Walker,” he said. “If you trail Kemp by five, that puts you probably somewhere in the 47, 48 percent range. That may still lead to a runoff, but if he stays consistently five points behind Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker is in big trouble.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com