Fox Business reported from Gwinnett County, Georgia on Tuesday as voting in the 2022 midterms was underway and spoke with a voter who said he “abstained” in the state’s contentious U.S. Senate race while voting to reelect the Republican governor.

The voter identified as Will Friedman “told me he did something interesting after voting for Kemp. He says he did not vote at all in the Senate race,” reported Connell McShane.

“Kind of abstained from most of that Senate race. I don’t I don’t really dig most of those people. So I just kind of left it alone. I kind of kept it more local. People are actually going to affect me here,” Friedman told McShane.

“So did you actually just vote in the governor’s race but didn’t even vote in the Senate race, you’re saying?” McShane followed up.

“Correct,” replied McShane.

“I mean, hardly scientific, but that’s the kind of thing the experts have been wondering about with Walker and Kemp, will the two Republicans we’re watching receive different levels of support today,” McShane explained, noting that Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, has been trailing Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in most polls.

“Looking live at the voting action as it takes place here in Gwinnett County. We haven’t seen long lines today, but a pretty steady flow of people throughout the day,” McShane noted, adding:

There’s one interesting development here we want to point out before we go back to you. We just heard from election officials in in Georgia, and they were saying that they might have some of the results of the early voting. And remember, more than two and a half million people voted early here, as early as 7:15 this evening, just 15 minutes after the polls closed, they’d be taking advantage of a new law that allowed them to start counting some of those ballots this morning. So that’s something to watch on the timing. We might have some numbers pretty early here in Georgia tonight.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com