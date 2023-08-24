Chris Christie Rips Into Ramaswamy After Debate Tussle: ‘Can’t Even Remember What He’s Plagiarizing’

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie lit into his rival Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday while discussing the previous night’s debate on Fox News.

Anchor Neil Cavuto noted that Ramaswamy accused the rest of the field of being “bought and paid for,” which elicited a very strong reaction from Christie.

“Well, that’s what raised my initial objection,” Christie replied as he defended his not-so-lucrative record as a public servant.

“But I have to tell you the truth, I got off the stage to Mary Pat and she said, ‘Where’s all that money that you were bought and paid for for?’” Christe joked. He then launched into a defense of his fellow candidates like Mike Pence and Tim Scott and took aim again at Ramaswamy.

“Let me tell you, the most professional politician to be scared of on that stage last night is a guy who would baselessly accuse all of us of having sold out the American people,” Christie argued, adding:

I’ve never profited a dime off of my public service and never will. And for him to say it was unfair, and that’s why I jumped in at that point and I interrupted and called him an amateur. You know, he can’t even remember what he’s what he’s plagiarizing any longer. He uses that phrase a skinny guy with an odd name whose doesn’t belong on this stage. Well, it came right out of Barack Obama’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, and he uses the very same phraseology. I mean, this is a guy who has, you know, no principle.

Cavuto earlier in the interview noted he fact-checked a claim Christie made regarding Ramaswamy condemning the Jan. 6th on the U.S. Capitol as “reprehensible” in a book he wrote last year. “ By the way, I did check his book. He did say that,” Cavuto concluded of the charge Ramaswamy flatly denied during the debate. In recent days, Fox anchor Bret Baier also noted that Ramaswamy straight up denied making controversial comments about 9/11, despite clearly doing so on tape.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

