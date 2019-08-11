On Sunday, tensions flared on This Week as Chris Christie had at it with the rest of the panel in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton Shootings.

The former New Jersey governor was on for a talk about whether they think the country will take meaningful action on guns following the two massacres. As former Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel argued that “this isn’t a Democratic problem” that Trump and Republicans are facing pressure on guns, Christie countered by citing President Donald Trump’s claim of wanting increased background checks.

“Democrats have to decide whether they’re willing to take a deal,” Christie said. “I think there’s a deal to be made on red flag and expanded background checks and I think the president has made that really clear and I believe he’d be willing to make that deal. Will the Democrats be willing to give that win?”

As the panel continued by debating what kind of action must be taken on guns, things heated up when Christie objected to how former ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard called universal background checks “low-hanging fruit” compared to an assault weapons ban.

“Eight years I worked with a Democratic legislature,” Christie argued. “Every time I had to decide was I going to take a deal that was there and move the ball down or was I not. Democrats don’t want to do that.”

Gaspard continued by doubting Trump’s ability to follow through on guns, saying he’s “inconsistent at best and actually schizophrenic on policy.” When Emanuel argued that Republicans “want to get this issue quickly as possible off the table,” Christie got back in and argued that Democrats have to decide if they’re going to “take a deal or not take a deal” with new laws.

“If Democrats want to put politics ahead of policy,” Christie said, “they’re not going to take the deal.”

The pan flashed a third time when Christie attacked 2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke while defending Trump’s conduct over the last few days.

“If you want to talk about politicizing this moment…” Christie began. When Gaspard pointed out that “Beto O’Rourke is not the president of the United States,” Christie shot back with “let me finish” and said the media is giving O’Rourke leeway to “politicize this moment.”

Watch above, via ABC.

