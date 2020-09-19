CNN’s Chris Cuomo expressed shock that anyone would be surprised that Senator Lindsay Graham would “eat his own words” following Friday’s passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the looming political controversy in a Senate vote to replace her so close to a general election.

At issue are the apparent shifting and hypocritical position between the blocking of President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in the year before the 2016 general election and the GOP eagerness to fill a Supreme Court justice seat roughly seven weeks away from the 2020 general election.

To prove the point, Cuomo aired a newly viral clip of Graham saying in 2016:

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say, Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination and you could use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right. If an opening comes in the last year of president trump’s term and the primary process has started, we’ll wait until the next election. “

After the clip ran, Cuomo explained confusion, saying, “Here’s what I don’t understand about this. Why are so many of you surprised that Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina would eat his own words? Why do you think he’d be troubled by doing that right now?”

He then teed up his answer, with “because he’s a man of paramount integrity? You know that’s not true with him as a public servant,” before hedging “no need to judge anybody as a person, you can deal with his actions and words in office.”

Watch above via CNN.

