Chris Hayes opened his show Monday night reading a sentence from a recent AP report on the White House coronavirus response that stunned him:

[Trump campaign officials] said the campaign believes that voters will credit Trump for the strong economy before the pandemic hit, even as they have expressed worry that he could be pushing to open things too quickly and that any resulting deaths will not be forgiven by voters in November.

“So the president’s campaign advisors are trying to get the president not to go down a path that will result in thousands of people dying unnecessarily because they think it will be bad politics,” Hayes said, “that it will be bad for his campaign, as they try to get him reelected. That’s the reporting. It shows the fundamental problem we’re facing now as a nation.”

Hayes noted the “smart, safe, creative” ways some places are trying to ease restrictions so they can bring people back to work to address the serious economic consequences of the actions taken to combat the coronavirus.

But after noting the ways other nations have addressed the pandemic, he said, “In the U.S., the person in charge who is tasked with this incredibly difficult moment with assessing these complicated questions leaders around the world are wrestling with is a guy who spends his day watching TV and rage tweeting.”

“He doesn’t listen to experts. He listens to his buddies and calls them all the time like the My Pillow guy. He also appears to lack the ability to actually feel empathy and grief or even just a basic protective duty towards the public safety of the American people who he represents.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

