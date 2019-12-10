Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) railed against Donald Trump in a speech accusing the president and Fox News of promoting “baseless conspiracy theories” between each other and slamming those who don’t fall in line.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer hailed the report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, which torpedoed many of the allegations Trump has leveled against the FBI’s investigations on him for the last 3 years. As Schumer pored through the findings from Horowitz’s report, he remarked that “Trump commits so many wrongs, and when people call him for it, he blames somebody and comes up with a conspiracy. And the most amazing thing is not just his appointees but these senators in this chamber, almost too many of them, just echo those crazy theories designed to divert us from the truth.”

Schumer went on with his speech by ripping Attorney General Bill Barr and John Durham for disputing Horowitz and FBI Director Chris Wray on their statements regarding the bureau. He accused Barr of being a “hatchet man” who “loves to jump into the political pool of muck” to defend Trump, while Durham has thrown out his credibility to be a “henchman” for Barr.

The senator went on to rip Trump’s attacks on Wray for his response to the Horowitz report, calling it a “a sad state of affairs when truth tellers have no place in Trump’s Washington.”

“If you do not act in feeble obeisance to President Trump, he will turn on you. And so the quality of people in this administration is getting lower and lower and lower,” Schumer said. “The president conjures fictions, buys into baseless conspiracy theories told by known liars on Fox News or somewhere else, and then anyone who contradicts him earns his scorn. Contradict him enough, if you’re in the administration, you lose your job.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN

