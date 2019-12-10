comScore

Trump Rips ‘Current Director’ Christopher Wray: ‘He Will Never Be Able to Fix’ ‘Badly Broken’ FBI

By Colby HallDec 10th, 2019, 7:29 am

President Donald Trump took issue with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday morning, the day that followed the release of the Inspector General report that largely exonerated the Department of Justice’s launching of counter-intelligence investigations into members of the Trump campaign in 2016.

The IG report directly rebutted Trump’s repeated claim of a failed “deep state” coup and allegations of treason by senior leaders at the FBI who launched an investigation that was internally referred to as “Crossfire Hurricane.” There were, however, numerous instances of mistakes made, specifically in the filing of requests of FISA applications, on which President Trump and his media surrogates have focused.

Director Wray followed the IG report with a rather lengthy letter he wrote that both defended the men and women who serve the United States in the DOJ, but also recognizing mistakes made and a multiple-point and remedial plan to address mistakes reported by the IG.

Wray’s letter, however, seemed to leave Trump less than impressed, as the president called out his FBI Director in a Tuesday morning tweet, saying that “with that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI.”

