President Donald Trump took issue with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday morning, the day that followed the release of the Inspector General report that largely exonerated the Department of Justice’s launching of counter-intelligence investigations into members of the Trump campaign in 2016.

The IG report directly rebutted Trump’s repeated claim of a failed “deep state” coup and allegations of treason by senior leaders at the FBI who launched an investigation that was internally referred to as “Crossfire Hurricane.” There were, however, numerous instances of mistakes made, specifically in the filing of requests of FISA applications, on which President Trump and his media surrogates have focused.

Director Wray followed the IG report with a rather lengthy letter he wrote that both defended the men and women who serve the United States in the DOJ, but also recognizing mistakes made and a multiple-point and remedial plan to address mistakes reported by the IG.

Wray’s letter, however, seemed to leave Trump less than impressed, as the president called out his FBI Director in a Tuesday morning tweet, saying that “with that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI.”

I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me. With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

How is this missive playing online? Here you go:

Wray said there were significant problems highlighted in the Horowitz report and pledged reforms. Apparently that wasn’t sufficient to avoid a nastygram. https://t.co/yymLdPwe98 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 10, 2019

“Current director of the FBI” doesn’t have a reassuring ring to it https://t.co/PKeNdfPfQf — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 10, 2019

Wray has on and off been in POTUS sights since soon after he took over the job. https://t.co/pBKTLtjJy4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 10, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]