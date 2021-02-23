CNN sports anchor Andy Scholes apologized Tuesday after receiving criticism for comments he made reacting to Tiger Woods’ car crash.

Brianna Keilar brought on Scholes to talk about Woods, and Scholes started by saying he’s “stunned” but “not entirely surprised.”

“Tiger back in 2017 was found by police pulled over the side of the road, asleep in his car. He said he had taken a lot of painkillers at that time, because we all know Tiger’s undergone a lot of surgeries over the years, and painkillers have become a part of his life,” he said.

Scholes received a fair amount of criticism bringing that up with not that much information currently known about what happened today, and he apologized after being lambasted on Twitter:

Sorry didn’t mean for it to come out that way — Andy Scholes (@AndyScholesCNN) February 23, 2021

You can watch the moment in question above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]