Lawrence O’Donnell Wins Most Viewers, Laura Ingraham Dominates Demo at 10 p.m. in Monday Ratings Race

MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell won the final hour of prime time Monday, topping both Fox and CNN with 2.56 million total viewers, and 362,000 in the demo. The Ingraham Angle on Fox dominated in the demo at 10:00 p.m., with 417,000 viewers age 25-54, and 2 million total, according to Nielsen data.

The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched show of the day, with 3.46 million total viewers, and also had the most viewers in the demo, with 538,000. Tucker Carlson Tonight was second in both total viewers, with 3.34 million, and in the demo, with 501,000. Fox’s The Five was the third most-watched show of the day in cable news, with 2.97 million total viewers and 406,000 in the demo, while Anderson Cooper 360 took third in the demo for the day, with 445,000 A25-54 viewers, and nearly 1.8 million viewers total.

In total day, MSNBC averaged the most viewers overall, with 1.67 million, and the fewest in the demo, with 240,000. Fox was second in total viewers, with 1.54 million, and 261,000 in the demo. CNN had the most viewers in the demo, with 272,000, and the fewest overall in total day, 1.16 million.

MSNBC also had the most total viewers in prime time, with 2.71 million, and 408,000 in the demo. Fox wasn’t far behind in total viewers, with 2.67 million, and handily won the demo, with 447,000. CNN was third in prime time, with 1.65 million total viewers and 395,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, MSNBC’s Morning Joe continued its winning streak in total viewers, averaging 1.25 million total viewers, and 187,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends just beat out MSNBC to win the demo, with 189,000, and 1.11 million total viewers. CNN’s New Day averaged 597,000 total viewers and 161,000 in the demo.

