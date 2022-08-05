CNN Legal Analyst Says Alex Jones ‘Not Going Anywhere’ After Defamation Suit: ‘He Does Become a Martyr Here’

CNN Legal analyst Elliot Williams said Alex Jones will remain a prominent figure on the fringe right after he was ordered to pay victims of the Sandy Hook massacre a total of $49.1 million this week.

Jones was sued by families of murdered school children following the 2012 school shooting. The conspiracy theorist for years argued the victims were either actors or never existed at all.

The InfoWars founder and host admitted in civil court this week elementary school children killed in December 2012 were “real.” He was ordered to pay for the emotional turmoil he put their parents through.

Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages Thursday for defaming grieving mothers and fathers. That sum rose by another $45.2 million in punitive damages Friday afternoon as the trial wrapped.

Jones complained he was near-broke on his website Thursday. That is debatable, given expert testimony Friday the conspiracy theorist might be worth up tp $270 million.

No matter Jones’ net worth, Williams argued on CNN Friday night he is not going anywhere, and in fact might experience continued popularity.

During a panel moderated by host Laura Coates, she noted there is “an appetite for conspiracy theories,” and asked, “Is there a risk that he becomes a political martyr?”

CNN contributor Alice Stewart cited Jones’ previous theories about Covid, alleged election fraud and gun confiscation. She argued Jones has been discredited.

On Jones’ claims Sandy Hook was a hoax, she concluded, “This is not going to make him a martyr.”

Williams respectfully disagreed with Stewart:

For the first time tonight, I think we’re going to have a little bit of a disagreement here. No, I think he does become a martyr here. He’s already on InfoWars tonight talking about this garbage, and there are people who are listening to it and actually think that this individual is some sort of hero. So, he is somebody who the deep state and the lefties or whomever else who are coming after you – you Americans – they are now taking $50 million away from Alex Jones. So, I think the martyrdom complex is starting, it will be in full effect and not going anywhere. And like you said, Laura, he’s still got his platform and he’s still going.

