CNN Panel Obsesses Over Trump Having to Open the Door for Himself at Trial, Claims It ‘Will Stick With Him’

In yet another example of the gleeful, oversaturated coverage of the legal proceedings against Donald Trump, a CNN panel perseverated on Trump having to open a door for himself on Tuesday, with former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin speculating that it would “stick with him.”

The conversation began with Jake Tapper, lead Washington anchor for the network, analyzing photographs of Trump in Manhattan criminal court.

“He’s looking right at the camera, I mean the photographers are there, the still photographers are there, he’s looking at them while his attorneys are conferring,” observed Tapper before inferring that “he doesn’t look like somebody who thinks that the indictment is nonsense.”

At that point, Anderson Cooper jumped in excitedly:

It’s also interesting, Jake. I mean, he’s just been through a process, which, as Van [Jones] pointed out earlier, I mean, every criminal defendant goes through. As he entered the hall of the 15th floor, he didn’t even have somebody holding the door open for him. I don’t know if you noticed and we could replay that video at some point of him making appearance on the hall. There’s a court officer I believe who enters before him, doesn’t hold the door open for him and the former president actually has to push the door open for himself, which is probably the first time he’s had to do that in quite some time.

“Yeah,” replied Tapper thoughtfully, before Farah Griffin launched into a monologue about the effects of Doorgate on Trump’s psychological state.

“That alone, knowing Donald Trump, will stick with him in a way, just a symbolic way of noticing that,” commented Farah. “The difference, the lack of pomp and circumstance, the lack of, sort of, you know, service being provided for him. Just that moment, that could have been a stark one that stands out to him.”

Watch above via CNN.

