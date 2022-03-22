CNN’s Abby Phillip Dismisses Cruz’s CRT Questioning of Judge Jackson: ‘Below the Line of What is Important’

CNN’s Abby Phillip dismissed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday over the issue of critical race theory, calling the topic “below the line of what is important.”

During a break in the nomination hearing, Phillip said that Jackson’s “pause at the beginning of her answer really said it all in terms of just the level of frustration that it seemed she had even while she was answering the questions in an incredibly, you know, sort of judicious manner.”

She continued:

But this is exactly the kind of thing that I think some Republicans had been concerned about because one of the problems with Senator Cruz’ questioning of her along these lines was that he asked her about Georgetown Day School and it gave her an opportunity to explain that when she talks about social justice in relation to Georgetown Day School, it’s because that school was founded explicitly to integrate schools during a time when schools were rationally segregated.

Phillip said that many Republicans see this kind of focus on critical race theory in a Supreme Court nominee hearing as “embarrassing”:

He kind of teed up a softball for her to really sort of undermine this whole avenue of questioning and many Republicans have been concerned that this is just kind of embarrassing. It does not lead to anything of substance and she clearly, I think, in particularly because some of this has to do with the school that her kids went to or go to. I think there was clearly some tension there, but she answered all the questions. And at the end of the day it was Ted Cruz holding up pictures of a picture book. And I think that in the context of a Supreme Court nomination, that just seems below the line of what is important in the big scheme of things.

Watch above, via CNN.

