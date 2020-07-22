During Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump was asked about the fact that members of the coronavirus task force weren’t there. The president said it’s more “concise” this way and said he has a good relationship with top experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

After the briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta noted the absence of those experts and remarked, “He obviously wants to have this stage to himself.”

He continued:

“Dr. Fauci, we’re told, was not invited to yesterday’s press conference, was instead at home working on his pitching arm because he is going to be throwing out the first pitch for the Washington Nationals tomorrow night, but Dr. Deborah Birx was apparently once again in the next room. Could’ve easily joined the president and have fielded some of these important scientific and public health questions, and instead of the president, obviously, not having all of the facts or the information to answer those sorts of questions, he could have called on Dr. Birx to answer those queries and he is just — seems to be resistant to doing that, Wolf.”

