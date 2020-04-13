CNN’s New Day was alarmed by President Donald Trump’s insinuation that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be fired for saying that more lives could’ve been saved if the government took up anti-coronavirus efforts earlier.

The New York Times made waves over the weekend when they released a report saying Fauci and other health experts recommended back in February that the Trump administration should launch strategic actions against Covid-19. During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Fauci demurred from faulting the administration over a slow response, but he also said earlier mitigation would’ve “obviously” made a difference.

Trump responded to the Times article by blasting the paper for the zillionth time, and as he used his Sunday night to binge on his Twitter support, he retweeted a post bearing #FireFauci.

Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you @OANN https://t.co/d40JQkUZg5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

When John Berman raised this with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, he remarked that Fauci’s comments were “obvious and should be noncontroversial.” Gupta agreed that the retweet was “concerning,” and even though he couldn’t say what Trump was getting at, “it would be a huge loss” if he were fired.

“Everybody recognizes that in the country right now,” Gupta said. “The tentacles of knowledge he has and the context he can give on pandemics to see around corners with regard to where this is going to go, it’s pretty invaluable now. Most people inside and outside the administration recognize that.”

Alisyn Camerota followed up by noting how Fauci declined to blame anybody when he spoke on Sunday, and that “the right-wing media is trying to make him some sort of fall guy.

“He’s saying ‘we,'” Camerota exclaimed. “Like John said, it’s not controversial to say if we all started sooner, things might’ve been different.”

