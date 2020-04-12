Dr. Anthony Fauci walked on a tightrope on Sunday in addressing the U.S. coronavirus response and whether we acted soon enough, all while acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic might not have been as bad right now for America if preventative measures were put in place faster.

During an Easter Sunday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Fauci was asked about New York Times’ new report, which detailed how recommended back in February that the Trump administration should launch strategic actions against Covid-19. Since the Trump administration didn’t embrace social distancing guidelines until mid-March, Tapper asked Fauci “why” the announcement was delayed.

“You know, Jake, as I’ve said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint,” Fauci responded. “We make a recommendation. Often the recommendation is taken. Sometimes it’s not. But it is what it is. We are where we are right now.”

Tapper followed up by asking “do you think lives could have been saved” if social distancing measures were taken up when Fauci first recommended them.

“Again, it’s the: what would have, what could have. It’s very difficult to go back and say that,” Fauci said. “Obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated. But you’re right, I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]