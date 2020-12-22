CNN senior medical correspondent Dr. Elizabeth Cohen was enthralled as she watched Dr. Anthony Fauci receive his coronavirus vaccine on live TV.

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar joined Fauci Tuesday in Maryland as they received their first dose of Moderna’s Covid vaccine. The vaccination of the three leading health officials marks the last round of major public figures who’ve been inoculated on camera to build up public trust in the vaccines’ safety.

CNN took the vaccinations live, and when Poppy Harlow asked Cohen for her reaction to Fauci’s shot, she was quite impressed.

“It was amazing to watch it,” Cohen said. “I smiled when I saw that he was asked ‘do you have any questions or concerns,’ which is, of course, the protocol and absolutely should happen. This is the man who probably knows more about this vaccine than almost anyone on Earth.”

Cohen went on from there by elaborating on how the Moderna vaccine came into being after they worked with the NIH in their developmental trials. She remained highly enthused by Fauci’s vaccination though, saying “What a moment for the man who played such a role in developing this vaccine to get the vaccine himself.”

Watch above, via CNN.

