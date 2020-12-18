WATCH: Mike Pence Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

With public confidence in the coronavirus vaccine shown to be at levels below where it is needed to achieve community protection, Vice President Mike Pence received the injection on camera in an effort to demonstrate its safety.

The vice president was — along with his wife Karen Pence, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams — given the vaccine Friday morning by doctors from Walter Reed Medical Center. The three received their shots in a matter of seconds.

“I didn’t feel a thing,” Pence said afterward.

With President Donald Trump not yet taking the vaccine despite public calls for him to do so, Pence became the highest-profile American thus far to receive the injection.

“Karen and I were more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have secured and produced for the American people,” Pence said. “It’s truly an inspiring day. As the people of this country witnessed this past week, under Operation Warp Speed, the first coronavirus vaccine is literally being administered in states across the country to millions of Americans. Make no mistake about it; it’s a medical miracle.”

The vice president saluted medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci — who was on hand to witness the injections on Friday — as well as other members of the coronavirus task force.

“Today, Karen and I wanted to step forward and take this vaccine to assure the American people that while we cut red tape, we cut no corners,” Pence said. “And thanks to Operation Warp Speed, thanks to incredible research companies, thanks to the great work at the national institute of health, and the great and careful work of the FDA, and the leadership of our president in Operation Warp Speed, the American people can be confident.”

