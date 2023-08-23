CNN’s Scott Jennings Reveals Biggest Surprise of Debate: ‘Nikki Haley Supplanting Chris Christie’ As Main Anti-Trump Foe

CNN political analyst and former GOP operative Scott Jennings offered his immediate takeaways from Wednesday night’s GOP debate and gave former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley high marks.

“I think what surprised me most was Nikki Haley supplanting Chris Christie as the principal anti-Trump foil in this primary. I did not expect that,” he noted, adding:

But she came out. I think she was the first candidate to go after Trump. She went after him on a couple of issues. You know, she’s she’s probably the most polished politician in the field. And it showed I mean, she was ready for the debate stage. I thought DeSantis held his own.

And by the way, we’re going to show we’re going to show a lot of the debate, a lot of the clips and the exchanges. And we’ll show that in a minute. But I will just quickly go around,” interjected host Anderson Cooper.

“I thought DeSantis held his own. I thought Ramaswamy had some interesting moments, although his act to me wore thin as the night wore on,” Jennings continued.

“I mean, everybody loves the 38-year-old rich guy who says, you know, it’s not that complicated. I mean, of course, it’s just being president of the free world. I mean, it’s not that complicated,” Jennings said, mocking tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for diminishing the challenges of being president.

“I thought everybody else was honestly a non-factor. Chris Christie was flat. Tim Scott was a senator, which is not great in a debate format. Burgum, Asa, God bless them,” Jennings concluded shaking his head at the longshot bids of Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum.

