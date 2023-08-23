Nikki Haley Hammers Vivek in Yet Another Battering as Crowd Goes Wild: ‘You Have NO Foreign Policy Experience and It Shows!’

Nikki Haley joined her fellow GOP candidates on the Republican Debate by taking aim at Vivek Ramaswamy over his foreign policy regarding Ukraine and Israel.

Ramaswamy was the only presidential candidate who raised his hand on the debate stage in Milwaukee when asked if he would support cutting aid to Ukraine. The former South Carolina governor then hammered Vivek over his lack of experience — claiming he will “make American less safe.”

“Ukraine is the first line of defense for us. And the problem that Vivek doesn’t understand is he wants to hand Ukraine to Russia,” Haley said. “He wants to let China eat Taiwan. He wants to go and stop funding Israel. You don’t do that to friends. What you do instead is you have the backs of your friends.”

“Nikki, I wish you well on your future career on the boards of Lockheed and Raytheon,” Ramaswamy chimed backed before Haley went on rant by refusing to let the upstart businessman continue speaking.

“I’m not on the board of Lockheed and Raytheon. You know you’ve put down everyone on this stage, but you want to go and defund Israel, you know what to give Taiwan to China, you want to give Ukraine to Russia…He will make American less safe,” Haley shouted with cheers from the audience. You have no foreign policy experience and it shows!”

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com