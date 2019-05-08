Colbert Asks Ari Melber What ‘The People’s Republic of MSNBC’ Thinks About Impeachment

Late night host Stephen Colbert poked some fun at guest Ari Melber‘s television home by asking him what the consensus on impeachment is at “The People’s Republic of MSNBC.”

Melber was a guest on Tuesday night’s edition of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he gave his expert legal analysis on the roiling confrontations in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation, predicting that despite Trump’s objections, Mueller will end up testifying before Congress.

Toward the end of the interview, Colbert took several shots at MSNBC. First, he asked Melber what the “vibe” is over at “The People’s Republic of MSNBC” regarding impeachment, a dig at the network’s liberal opinion programming.

“What is the vibe over there? Impeach or no impeach?” Colbert asked.

“I think there is substantial evidence in the Mueller report that the president committed crimes in office,” Melber replied, and added that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do about that. He also said that politics is not a good reason to avoid impeachment.

“You guys don’t advocate over there at MSNBC?” Colbert asked. “C’mon, you guys bang a drum over there sometimes.”

Melber conceded that some contributors and analysts are “making the case,” but said that on his own show, The Beat with Ari Melber, “we’re not advocating for an outcome.”

MSNBC does feature three liberal hosts in primetime, but also devotes three hours a day to an influential morning show hosted by a Republican.

Watch the clip above, via CBS.

