Colby Hall Defends Newspapers Dropping Scott Adams for His Racist Remarks: ‘Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes’

Colby Hall assessed Dilbert creator Scott Adams is reaping the consequences of his choices now that newspapers are dropping his cartoon strip over his comments about Black people.

The Mediaite founding editor and NewsNation contributor joined Mitch Carr on Monday to discuss the uproar Adams caused by describing African Americans as a “hate group.” Adams also suggested, “the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people.”

The comments prompted newspapers and distributors to drop the Dilbert cartoon strip, so Hall summed up the situation as “he messed around and found out.”

“What he said was flatly racist,” Hall said. He then dissected Adams for misrepresenting the results of the Rasmussen poll he was citing at the time to arrive at his pretense.

“What he’s learning is that actions have consequences,” said Hall. “And if you say something that dumb, you know, people don’t want to do business with you. My dad used to say, you know, play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Here you go.”

Carr then asked Hall whether it’s possible that after having a syndicated comic for 30 years, Adams has reached a point where he has “made enough money that he doesn’t care anymore?” This quickly led to a conversation about how Elon Musk is defending Adams by claiming “the media is racist” against White people.

“By the way, it’s not cancel culture. This is called consequence,” Hall continued. “This is — you can’t say whatever you want, with impunity. No, I think that there is this sort of weird niche, like — try to troll, try to say the most kind of crazy and controversial things to curry favor and build an audience around people. It’s very counterintuitive and it has worked. Elon Musk wants to behave that way. He constantly retweets right-wing, alt-right people on Twitter because I think he’s trying to be a carnival barker. I think he’s trying to, you know, show that Twitter is a safe and welcome platform for conservatives, which I think is great, presuming you’re not defending flatly racist points of view.

Hall concluded by predicting “we’re going to see Scott Adams as a commentator at a far-right outlet soon because that’s what he wants. He likes the attention.”

