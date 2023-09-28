Congressman Confronts GOP Impeachment Witness With Her Own Nuts LinkedIn Posts Warning of Migrant ‘Invasion’

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) confronted impeachment witness Eileen O’Connor during a hearing on Thursday about posts warning of a migrant “invasion” on her LinkedIn account.

This week the impeachment inquiry led by the House GOP into President Joe Biden’s connections to his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings began. O’Connor, a former assistant attorney general, and Jonathan Turley, a legal analyst, testified before the committee regarding the facts of the case.

The Democratic lawmaker confronted O’Connor about posts she had made on her professional LinkedIn account regarding the migrant surge at the border.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Here I have a poster of an entry from your professional LinkedIn account…We printed here what you posted roughly one week ago. It says, quote, “The Biden administration is promoting and enabling the invasion.” That’s what your post says, right?” O’CONNOR: Yes, it does. KRISHNAMOORTHI: And it further goes on to say, if this doesn’t stop quickly, then the entire USA will be invaded. With millions of military age men from many different countries who are ready to cause total havoc while getting paid $2,200 a month in welfare to do so. O’CONNOR: Did I write that? KRISHNAMOORTHI: You reposted it and it says it is an engineered death spiral. Now, let me show you another posting that you put up on your professional LinkedIn account. O’CONNOR: May I respond? KRISHNAMOORTHI: You can respond when I’m done with my question…this is another posting from your professional LinkedIn account that says “announcing Michigan telethon to raise funds for 16 alternate electors who crooked Dana Nessel wants to jail.” Now, ma’am, that’s your professional LinkedIn account, right? O’CONNOR: It is.

Watch the full segment above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com