Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 6 in Washington State

Washington state health officials confirmed on Monday that the coronavirus body count has risen to 6.

Fox News aired a press conference where health officials informed the media of several new coronavirus cases reported around Seattle, along with the victims’ health histories. The press conference also outlined the coordination between the Washington State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, plus an analysis of the seriousness of the outbreak

“We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days and weeks and we’re taking this situation extremely seriously. The risk for all of us becoming infected will be increasing and although most of the cases will be mild or moderate, the infection can cause serious illness and there’s a potential for many people to become ill at the same time. If this happens, it can be disruptive to our lives as individuals, to our communities and to our health care system.”

Shortly after the press conference ended, multiple media outlets reported that the number of fatalities has risen from 5 to 6.

AP UPDATE: Washington state health officials now say 6 Coronavirus deaths in state — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) March 2, 2020

BREAKING: Coronavirus kills 6 people in Washington State https://t.co/W5nvnkBvwr pic.twitter.com/LeagJixQ8W — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 2, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

