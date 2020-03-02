President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump puzzled the internet on Sunday after she shared photoshopped pictures of herself posing with Indian fans following the president’s trip to India last week.

The doctored photos showed male fans holding Trump and grabbing her arm in front of the Taj Mahal.

“I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people… I made many new friends!!!” she tweeted in response to several photos.

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. …I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

“Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh!” she commented, along with a winky face emoji, in response to a photoshopped picture of Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh with his legs over her lap. “It was an experience I will never forget!”

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Former George H. W. Bush White House speechwriter Michael Johns praised Trump for sharing the photos, declaring, “If we judge parents by the sort of children they raise, that is a mighty, mighty compliment of @realDonaldTrump. @IvankaTrump is a good sport and national asset.”

