Laura Coates Busts Josh Hawley for Backing Trump’s Plan to Lower Gas Prices That He Opposed Under Biden 

CNN’s Laura Coates brought receipts after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced a plan – backed by President Donald Trump – to lower gas prices.

Energy prices remain high amid the ongoing war on Iran and that country’s closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.52.

On Monday, Trump proposed a federal gas tax holiday, which would exempt consumers from the 18-cent gasoline tax and 24-cent diesel tax on each gallon. Shortly after the president signalled his support, Hawley introduced legislation to make it a reality.

Hours later on Laura Coates Live, the host teed up a clip of Hawley from 2022, when he panned the idea of a gas tax holiday amid rising prices thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and overall inflation in the U.S.

“And remember, back in 2022, when gas prices hit five bucks, although or maybe just yesterday when I tried to pump my gas, President Biden floated the same idea and Republicans said, what?” Coates said.

“This is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard of,” Hawley said in an interview in 2022. “I mean, what Joe Biden can do if he wants to have any effect on gas prices is to suspend and reverse his idiotic Green New Deal policies that are causing this crisis.

Although Republicans control both houses of Congress, the tax holiday faces serious headwinds. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, indicated that the bill would be dead on arrival.

“Even if we pass something right now, it would take a long time to be able to work through the process, but we’ve got to pay attention to our debt as well,” Lankford told Politico.

Watch above via CNN.

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