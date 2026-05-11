CNN NewsNight panelist Bakari Sellers scolded “utterly disrespectful” Kevin O’Leary in a tense exchange on Monday night.

The heated conversation unfurled as the panelists discussed red states’ recent pushes to redraw their congressional maps, after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the path for Alabama to eliminate one of two largely Black congressional districts.

O’Leary told his fellow panelists to “get over” the Supreme Court’s decision and map redraws.

“I think everybody should take confidence in the fact the Supreme Court basically supported one vote, one person, guaranteed in perpetuity, and the rest is just map wars,” he said. “I think we should get used to it. And I think it’s, as you said, a state-based situation. Add this to the mix. At the end of the day, the state decides at the state level, it’s in the Constitution. Get over it.”

Sellers, who is no stranger to tense exchanges with O’Leary, criticized him for his comments.

“The problem with that sentiment is that you were born in 1954,” Sellers said. “You’re 71. In 1954, during your lifetime, we actually had Brown v. Board of Education—”

“I remember,” O’Leary interjected.

“I don’t know how you remember,” Sellers said. “I think you were like two months old.”

O’Leary spoke over Sellers, making an indiscernible comment about Sellers’ decision to bring up 1954, as Sellers continued.

“Yeah, because you’re still alive, right?” he said. “So there is an entire generation of people — Brown v. Board, it overturned Plessy v. Ferguson of 1896—

“And your point is? Bring it, bring it, bring it,” O’Leary pushed.

“My point is that my mother was born in 1951,” he said. “She desegregated schools. My father was shot in the civil rights movement—”

“And?” O’Leary asked.

“I’m going to finish because you’re being utterly disrespectful,” Sellers pushed back as O’Leary declared, “Not at all.”

“So I’m going to finish this comment, “Sellers said. “So what I’m telling you is that there are people in this country who fought, died, and bled for the right to vote. Don’t be a dick. Just understand. Just understand.”

O’Leary snapped back, telling Sellers the Constitution is “being upheld” and asking, “Do you have a problem with the Constitution of the United States of America?”

Watch above via CNN.

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