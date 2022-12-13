Crenshaw Blasts Republicans Opposing McCarthy as Speaker as ‘Supporting’ Dems While Accusing Others of Being the ‘RINOs’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blasted Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for Speaker of the House when Republicans take a majority next year as “supporting” Democrats” in comments to CNN.

Crenshaw was one of multiple Republican lawmakers confronted this week by CNN’s Manu Raju about the upcoming race for Speaker of the House. While McCarthy seemed like the most obvious choice for the role, a disappointing showing in the midterms has opened up a number of challenges to McCarthy, including from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

Raji confronted Crenshaw about the lawmakers protesting McCarthy’s leadership in the party, and the Texas congressman did not name names, but he didn’t hold back in his criticism, accusing the McCarthy critics of “supporting” the rival political party with their comments.

“What do you say to those members who say he’s not going to get to 218 votes?” Raju asked Crenshaw.

“They’re supporting Democrats,” Crenshaw said, without hesitation. “They’re supporting Democrats. These are the type of people too who often call others out as RINOs [Republicans In Name Only], well you’re the definition of a RINO,” he said.

Biggs was also confronted by Raju. The reporter asked how long Biggs would be willing to keep the Speaker race going, should he not get 218 votes.

“Let’s see how it plays out,” the Republican said as he quickly left the scene.

Crenshaw has been openly critical of the direction of some of the Republican Party, criticizing some chosen midterm candidates for the party in comments to Politico.

“We lost races we easily should have won. We elected two 25-year-olds to be our nominees. That’s batshit crazy,” he said. “I’m sure they’re nice people, but they have two years work experience at most. So in a general election, people are like, ‘No, we’re not electing that.”

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com