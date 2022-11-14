House Republican Says He’s Challenging McCarthy for Speakership: ‘It’s a New World’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) became the first House Republican to publicly announce a challenge to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House.

Republicans have all but locked up control of the House, as some races have yet to be called. When the dust settles, the GOP is expected to have a razor-thin majority after underperforming in last week’s midterm elections.

On Newsmax Monday night, host Lidia Curanaj asked the congressman about his intentions.

“Congressman, you’re being reported as the top challenger to Kevin McCarthy,” she said. “I mean, it sounds like you’re almost there. Maybe you want to announce?”

“We have a new paradigm here,” Biggs replied. “And I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives and it’s a new world. And yes, I’m going to be nominated tomorrow to the position of speaker of the House. We’ll see if we can get the job done.”

Biggs acknowledged the task will be “tough.”

“It’s going to be tough,” he continued. “Kevin has raised a lot of money and done a lot of things, but this is not just about Kevin. I think it’s about institutional direction and trajectory, and that’s where we’re going to see if we have enough people who agree that we need to change the trajectory of this place and open it up.”

“So, it sounds like you just announced,” Curanaj observed.

“Yeah, I guess I did,” Biggs replied.

Curanaj noted that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has already said he won’t vote for McCarthy as speaker.

“Do we need this kind of divisiveness when we’re trying to get our country back on track?” she asked.

“Matt has his opinions on it,” Biggs responded. “But there are lots of people in this conference who have listened to their constituency and the constituencies are saying, ‘Look, we need different leadership both in the House and the Senate. We need to change the direction we need people who are going to bring this our body together and unite.'”

If McCarthy manages to prevail as most expect, he will have to grapple with a very slim majority, as well as the House Freedom Caucus, of which Biggs is a member. That group is made up of more than three dozen Republicans who tend to be more conservative than the broader conference.

In 2015, then-Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) resigned while under intense pressure from the group.

McCarthy was expected to succeed him, but his bid eventually derailed before then-Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) ascended to the position.

