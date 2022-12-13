Chicago Media Outlets Call Out Lori Lightfoot Over Encrypted Police Radios, Claim Mayor Could Be Preventing ‘Life-Saving News’

Multiple Chicago media outlets signed a letter protesting Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) plan to move city police from traditional police scanners to encrypted radios.

Media outlets are saying this switchover could prevent “life-saving news” and accused the mayor of ignoring the media’s concerns.

“We are a coalition of Chicago-area news organizations concerned with this planned encryption and are sharing our concerns to raise awareness about how the City’s plan will impact our ability to provide timely, accurate, and potentially life-saving news to you,” the letter reads.

Chicago frequently makes headlines for shootings within the city and the letter protesting Lightfoot’s new encrypted radios argued such a change could prevent people from even being aware of the crime occurring around them. The letter includes an example of a recent shooting outside a courthouse where the perpetrator fired dozens of rounds and escaped.

“The City of Chicago prevented you from knowing about this dangerous incident by blocking all live scanner transmissions. This jeopardized the lives of everyone at that police department, everyone at that courthouse, everyone on that expressway,” the letter reads about the incident.

Among those signed to the letter are the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune.

Steven Mandell, a lawyer representing the protesting media outlets, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the original goal was simply a dialogue with the mayor.

“Our own goal is to sit down and have a good give-and-take. It’s very disheartening when nobody will even talk to you,” the lawyer said.

Lightfoot’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital responding to the letter that the encrypted radio transition is underway and will continue as planned.

“Having encrypted radios will provide added protection for communities and the personal information of victims, suspects, witnesses, and juveniles. It also will enhance officer safety and prevent suspects from gaining a tactical advantage by listening to live incidents and investigations,” the city said of the plan.

