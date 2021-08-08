Cuomo Executive Assistant Publicly Speaks Out on Harassment Report: ‘What He Did to Me Was a Crime’

Brittany Commisso, Andrew Cuomo’s former executive assistant, is going public and calling out the New York governor for allegedly sexually harassing her and 10 other women.

CBS’s Jericka Duncan interviewed Commisso to get her first public comments on her accusations against Cuomo.

“What he did to me was a crime,” Commisso said in a preview of her interview. “He broke the law.”

Commisso was known as “Executive Assistant #1” when New York Attorney General Letitia James released her bombshell report on Cuomo’s misconduct last week. Among her accusations against Cuomo, Commisso has alleged one instance where he reached under her shirt to fondle her breast, and another where she said Cuomo touched her butt.

Commisso has also taking legal action against Cuomo, having filed for a criminal probe against him through the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. When asked about that, Commisso said, “It was the right thing to do. The governor needs to be held accountable.”

The full interview will air Monday on CBS This Morning.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com