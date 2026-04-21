FBI Director Kash Patel got into a heated exchange with a reporter on Tuesday over the details of his $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic over a bombshell report.

During a Tuesday press conference with Patel and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, NBC News’ Ryan Reilly was scolded by both for pressing on Patel’s lawsuit. The press conference was intended to be focused on the Southern Poverty Law Center being indicted on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Patel has accused The Atlantic and writer Sarah Fitzpatrick of publishing “obviously fabricated” stories about him in an effort to destroy his career. According to the report, more than two dozen unnamed witnesses alleged Patel has engaged in “bouts of excessive drinking” and had “unexplained absences,” which have caused concern with the Department of Justice.

Reilly asked Patel multiple times about a key detail in his lawsuit. According to the Atlantic report, Patel informed others he believed he had been fired by President Donald Trump after he was unable to log in to the FBI’s internal computer system earlier this month.

Reilly asked Patel to explain the login issue, as his own lawsuit states that he did have trouble at one point logging into the internal system.

“On April 10, 2026, Director Patel had a routine technical problem logging into a government system, which was quickly fixed,” the lawsuit states.

Did Kash Patel read his own lawsuit? When asked why he was locked out of his computer — as The Atlantic reported and Patel *admitted* in his lawsuit — Patel denied it happened: "I was never locked out of my systems," he just claimed. What his lawsuit says:… pic.twitter.com/uS1sM1pxwF — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 21, 2026

“The computer login issue, just explain the computer login issue. You were not able to log into the [system]. Your lawsuit contends that you were not able to log in to the system. What did you think after you were unable to log in to the systems?” Reilly asked Patel.

“Let’s have a survey. How many of you people believe that’s true?” Patel asked.

“Did you communicate with anyone that you thought you were fired after you were unable to log into the —” Reilly began to ask after some back and forth when Patel jumped in to accuse him of “baseless” reporting.

“The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie. It was never said, it never happened, and I will serve in this administration as long as the president and the attorney general want me to do so. And every time you guys report false lies, every time you guys raise baseless questions when we are here to talk about the Southern Poverty Law Center’s $3 million decade-long scheme to fraudulently fleece Americans. You are off topic,” Patel snapped.

Reilly again asked whether Patel had talked to anyone about believing he was fired, since his lawsuit admits that the login issue did occur.

“The simple answer to your question is you are lying, and every time you do so —” Patel began.

“I’m asking a direct question,” Reilly pushed.

Patel then claimed he was “never locked out” of the system, despite the line from his lawsuit.

“I’ve answered your question. It’s simply as follows. I was never locked out of my systems,” Patel said.

“Your lawsuit says the opposite,” Reilly told Patel.

As Reilly continued asking for clarification on the topic, Blanche stepped in to scold him for being “rude.”

“Stop, you’re being extraordinarily rude, and I know maybe that’s part of your profession, but please just stop,” he said. “If you ask a question, he can answer it… Just a little bit of respect, man, just a tiny little bit.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

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