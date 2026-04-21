MS NOW’s Alex Wagner admitted Tucker Carlson’s apology for helping to elect President Donald Trump “feels” genuine, though she remains skeptical of how much help he could actually be to Democrats.

Wagner joined Ari Melber on MS NOW’s The Beat on Tuesday evening, where she reacted to Carlson offering an apology on his show this week for ever supporting and campaigning for Trump. Though he threw an endorsement Trump’s way, Carlson has become increasingly critical of him over issues like the Iran war.

“I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say,” Carlson said.

Wagner first said she was “cynical” about Carlson’s declaration, though she eventually conceded that she feels the “tortured” Carlson was “genuine” in expressing remorse for throwing support behind Trump.

She said:

I guess it’s welcome if overdue. Pardon me for being a little cynical about the mea culpa. Ari, this is someone who witnessed Trump stage and foment an insurrection at the Capitol and still went and campaigned for the man. Like, did you not think his narcissism was malignant in early January of 2021? Because I sure did. Like, here was a man that clearly was going to stop at nothing, including tearing down our own democracy, to regain power. So the idea that it’s just dawned on him that this man’s moral compass may not be pointing in the right direction, and he may not be operating with the most strategic manual is like maybe a little bit late and maybe a little bit not as genuine as I wish it was.

She ultimately concluded the public break from Trump for Carlson was a purposeful move that he can’t easily go back on.

“This is hard for me to say, but it feels like the apology is genuine. And I also don’t know that you can find your way back to supporting Trump once you’ve had that sort of emotional, sort of almost therapy-like session,” Wagner said, adding, “I don’t think it should be making Democrats think that Tucker Carlson is going to go out on the campaign trail for them just yet.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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