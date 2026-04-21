Trump Rages Against ‘Wacko James Carville’ and ‘Country Destroying Sleazebags’ Over Plan to Undercut GOP

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic strategist James Carville, calling him one of the “sleazebags” urging Democrats to play hardball against Republicans.

Carville has said Democrats should seek to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court to 13, and push for statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Conservatives currently hold a 6-3 majority on the high court. The Constitution does not specify a set number of justices, which has changed six times, but not since 1869. The nation’s capital, meanwhile, is constitutionally prohibited from being a state, but portions of the district can be carved out of the federal district and made into a separate entity to become a state.

On Tuesday night, Trump ripped the proposals on Truth Social and reiterated his demand that Senate Republicans end the filibuster, which allows a minority of 41 senators to block most legislation. The president also criticized the conservative justices for being unable to “stick together” to rule in his favor – even though the court has sided with Trump far more often than not:

Wacko James Carville, a so-called Democrat “strategist,” wants the Democrats to make D.C. and Puerto Rico States and, most importantly, pack the Supreme Court, putting 13 Justices on the Court. Other Dems want 21 Justices. If they pull off adding these two States, these Country Destroying Sleazebags will dominate politics in America, if we even have a Nation left, for 100 years (TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!). They are already doing great with the Supreme Court, however. The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, totally loyal to the people and ideology that got them there. They are an immovable force, and there is nothing that can be done to change that. Frankly, I respect that, a lot! Certain Republican Appointees let the Democrats push them around, always wanting to be popular, politically correct, or even worse, wanting to show how “independent” they are, with very little loyalty to the man who appointed them or, more importantly, the ideology from which they came to be Nominated and Confirmed. Everyone knows that, as an example, Birthright Citizenship, which is Unconditional and Absent from any other developed or successful Country, is a disaster for the United States of America. No Country can be successful with such an anchor wrapped firmly around its neck but, based on the questioning by Republican Nominated Justices that I watched firsthand in the Court, we lose. As another example, if the Supreme Court put in one sentence stating that any money paid in Tariffs to the United States of America, to this point, does not have to be returned (to many people who hate our Country!), they would have saved American Taxpayers a minimum of $159 Billion Dollars. All they had to do was read the Dissent, written by Justice Kavanaugh, it was a close call, it wasn’t a 9-0 decision — What a difference it would have made for our Country. I put certain people on the United States Supreme Court who totally misrepresented who they were, and the true ideology for which they stand! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Carville has not been hesitant to publicly goad Trump. This month, he offered a colorful Good Friday message to the president. It began, “Listen to me, you fat f*ck.“

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