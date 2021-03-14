De Blasio Goes On a Tear Against Cuomo: He Should Resign, ‘He’s Literally in the Way of Us Saving Lives Right Now’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio torched scandal-plagued Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday and said his refusal to step down is hurting the state’s effort to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan asked the mayor — who has called on Cuomo to resign — if he thinks the governor would step down.

“I think he’ll try to hold out, Margaret. I think he is used to getting things his way,” de Blasio said. “The folks in this state and the political leadership don’t believe him anymore. He doesn’t have any credibility.”

He said Cuomo will likely be impeached but restated again Cuomo should resign because “he’s holding up our effort to fight covid.”

“He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.”

Brennan asked about the scandal over nursing home deaths and if he thinks the Cuomo administration tried to cover up the data.

“I don’t have a doubt in my mind. Everything was about his public image,” de Blasio responded.

You can watch above, via CBS.

