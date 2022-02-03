Democratic Congressman Declares Defund the Police Movement ‘Dead’ in NYC: ‘Good Riddance’

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) declared that the Defund the Police movement is “dead in New York City.”

On Tuesday’s José Díaz-Balart Reports on MSNBC, a clip was played of New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying that defunding the police doesn’t work.

“It’s the wrong bumper sticker. I have too many police officers that are doing clerical duties,” he told NBC News Gabe Gutierrez ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to New York City. “If you’re inside, I want to know why you’re inside. If you’re not, I need you to put on your bulletproof vest and do what New Yorkers hired you for.”

In response, Torres said he concurred with Adams’ comments.

“The defund police movement is dead in New York City and good riddance,” he said. “And any elected official who’s advocating for the abolition and or even the defunding of police is out of touch with reality and should not be taken seriously.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

