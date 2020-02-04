comScore

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Cheered By Conservatives For Applauding Trump Tax Cuts at SOTU

By Ken MeyerFeb 4th, 2020, 9:59 pm

Democrats mostly remained seated during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, though conservatives were delighted to see Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) rise up and clap for him.

Sinema applauded for Trump as the president spoke about tax cuts and the impact of opportunity zones. Sinema was sitting next to her fellow Democratic senator Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand, both of whom seemed put-off somewhat by her applause.

Since this was a noticeable departure from how most of the event has gone so far, a plethora of speech followers took notice of Sinema, with many conservatives giving her kudos:

