Democrats mostly remained seated during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, though conservatives were delighted to see Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) rise up and clap for him.

Sinema applauded for Trump as the president spoke about tax cuts and the impact of opportunity zones. Sinema was sitting next to her fellow Democratic senator Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand, both of whom seemed put-off somewhat by her applause.

Since this was a noticeable departure from how most of the event has gone so far, a plethora of speech followers took notice of Sinema, with many conservatives giving her kudos:

Sinema stands and applauds. Ain’t no one gonna tame that tiger. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2020

Kyrsten Sinema proudly standing with Republicans for opportunity zones… as everyone should. Why wouldnt we all stand up for the success of our fellow Americans? #SOTU — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 5, 2020

Kristen sinema is the only one who‘s not a hack apparently pic.twitter.com/PkWfJCw1d4 — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) February 5, 2020

Kyrsten Sinema always intrigues me. She tends to applaud and cross to the other side when appropriate/warranted. Bravo. #SOTU — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) February 5, 2020

sinema applauding for tax cuts tonight and will probably vote to acquit tomorrow. hell yeah — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 5, 2020

PROPS to Rep. Sinema for not being a miserable hag. Her colleagues could learn something from her. #SOTU — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 5, 2020

LIBS OWNED YET AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/0DJnP84svB — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 5, 2020

Sen. Krysten Sinema standing and applauding Sen. Tim Scott is going to make Democrats furious. #SOTU . — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 5, 2020

Kristen Sinema jumps to her feet…….AGAIN! @RedSteeze, she’s on a roll! pic.twitter.com/dhFLJJ8EtU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 5, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

