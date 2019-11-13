House Intel Committee ranking member Devin Nunes railed against the impeachment hearing today in his opening statement.

He started out by ripping the Democrats, including Chairman Adam Schiff, over the Russia investigation, and remarking, “We’re supposed to take these people at face value when they trot out a new batch of allegations, but anyone familiar with the Democrat’s scorched earth war against President Trump would not be surprised to see all the typical signs that this is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign.”

Nunes denounced the impeachment process as a partisan exercise and said witnesses were put through “a closed-door audition process” before these public hearings.

“They are trying to impeach the president for inquiring about Hunter Biden’s activities,” he said, “yet they refuse our request to hear from Biden himself.”

He directly swiped at Schiff again, referencing his “fictitious rendition of the president’s phone call” and remarking, “They clearly found the real conversation to be insufficient for their impeachment narrative.”

Nunes concluded, “This spectacle is doing great damage to our country. It’s nothing more than impeachment process in search of a crime. And I yelled back.

You can watch a clip of Nunes’ opening statement above, via CNN.

