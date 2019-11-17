Devin Nunes Says ‘Tough Luck’ to Any Government Officials Concerned About Rudy Giuliani

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Fox News that any government officials who are concerned about what Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine should just learn to deal with it in his view.

“The president was very clear on foreign policy, he did not like money that we were spending overseas on anything,” the House Intelligence Committee ranking member told Mark Levin on Life, Liberty & Levin Sunday. “Ukraine is a corrupt country, it’s been a corrupt country, there was no signs out there and there still are very few signs that Ukraine is on the mend, you essentially just had a change of a candidate supported by some oligarch and now it’s a candidate supported by a new oligarch.”

“These ambassadors were upset that the president somehow was going around them. Well, tough. Tough,” Nunes said, referring to the officials who testified before Congress like Amb. Marie Yovanovitch and Amb. Bill Taylor.

“What happened over the last few weeks,” Nunes said. “We kept coming out, saying look we understand there’s a policy disagreement, people in the State Department didn’t like that the president had a special envoy, they didn’t like that the EU investor was going over to Ukraine, they didn’t like that Rudy Giuliani was investigating what was happening in Ukraine, but tough luck. The president gets to make those calls.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

