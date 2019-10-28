House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces House Will Vote to Affirm Impeachment Inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take a full vote this week to affirm the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The House Rules Committee announced it will meet Wednesday to mark up a resolution on the next steps and procedures for the impeachment inquiry.

The Committee on Rules will meet on Wednesday, October 30th at 3:00 PM ET to mark up a resolution from Chairman @RepMcGovern ensuring transparency & providing a clear path forward as the House prepares for the public phase of the #impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/dp4GvO9DlU — House Committee on Rules (@RulesDemocrats) October 28, 2019



But in a letter to her colleagues in Congress, Pelosi said the House will vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry that began following a whistleblower complaint directed at Trump’s calls with foreign leaders.

“This week, we will bring a resolution to the Floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry, including all requests for documents, subpoenas for records and testimony, and any other investigative steps previously taken or to be taken as part of this investigation,” Pelosi writes in the Dear Colleague letter.

JUST IN: @SpeakerPelosi says the House will vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry that “establishes the procedure” for the ongoing investigation. Letter to colleagues obtained by @RebeccaRKaplan: pic.twitter.com/KnDCQnVntc — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 28, 2019

“This resolution establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel,” Pelosi continues in the letter.

The move is a shift from House leadership, as just two weeks ago Pelosi publicly stated “There’s no requirement that we have a vote and at this time we will not be having a vote.”

In the weeks since, the House has heard damaging testimony from Trump’s top diplomats like Bill Taylor, who reportedly testified military aid to Ukraine was contingent on the country announcing investigations into Trump’s political adversaries.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]