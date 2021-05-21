Don Lemon NUKES Republican Party, Scolds Dems for ‘Weak’ Opposition: Left Needs to ‘Stand Up and Be Stronger’ In Post-Trump America

CNN’s Don Lemon had a harsh assessment of both of America’s two main political parties on Friday, telling New Day’s John Berman that “our democracy is in danger because of the Republican Party,” and the Democrats needed to stop being so “weak” and “stand up and be stronger” against the “madness that’s in Washington.”

Berman mentioned a recent comment Lemon had made on a podcast, that the “brand essence of the Democratic Party” was “weak,” and asked him why he said that.

“Because I believe our democracy,” Lemon replied. “I don’t believe, I know, our democracy is in danger. The republic is in danger. I believe that we’re in danger right now. Voter suppression. People who are lying, bending reality to fit — bending the truth to fit their own reality. We have people who think it’s okay now to yell at lawmakers, congressmen through the doors, call them babies. We have people who believe in Jewish space lasers. We have people who are trying to basically, now, have minority rule in the country.”

Lemon made clear that he was “talking about one particular party,” the GOP, but insisted that he was “not a partisan person.”

“I don’t believe in belonging to a political party,” Lemon said. “I’m an independent. But our democracy is in danger because of the Republican Party. And the Democratic Party — in order to save this democracy — they need to stand up and be stronger.”

The Democrats needed to stop operating by “pre-Trump rules,” he continued, and “switch to the rules that apply in a post-truth, post-fact world — that’s what we live in — in order to save the democracy that we so love.”

Berman asked Lemon about what he thought about what the Democrats had been doing this past week.

They aren’t standing up enough against “this madness that’s in Washington,” Lemon replied. “We have people now — it is okay in this country now to be an indecent, immoral person. It is okay for adults to act like what we tell children not to do. It is okay to lie to journalists’ faces and to the faces of American people. To tell people one thing one day about an insurrection and another thing the next day about an insurrection.”

“Or say it didn’t happen,” Berman interjected.

“Or say it didn’t happen,” Lemon agreed. Democrats needed “to become more cunning and realize what is at stake, and what’s at stake is really America at this point.”

Lemon said that he believed the Democrats were “the party of morality,” and the GOP no longer was, focusing their energy on validating “white grievance, white fear.”

“Trump capitalized on that,” Lemon continued. “The country is changing, and they are afraid of it. What are they essentially saying? That they don’t trust people who don’t look like them? That people who don’t look like them should not have the amount of power and the equity and equality that they have? I don’t see Democrats standing up for that or understanding the danger in that. So in order for us to move forward, when we have one party who is operating on lies and not living in reality, we need a party to stand up and be stronger and operate on truth and live in reality and show the world that America is better than Jewish space lasers. What else do I have to say? It is the God’s honest truth.”

“You had me at space lasers,” Berman quipped.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]