Dr. Fauci: ‘We Will Have Coronavirus in the Fall, I Am Convinced of That’

The issue of a second wave of coronavirus in the fall came up at today’s White House coronavirus press briefing. Comments the head of the CDC made about one were the subject of a big back-and-forth involving President Donald Trump, who said at one point “it may not come back at all.”

At one point during the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the issue of a second wave and said, “What Dr. Redfield was saying, first of all, is that we will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that, because of the degree of transmissibility that it has, the global nature. What happens on that will depend on how we are able to contain it when it occurs. And what we’re saying is that in the fall, we will be much, much better prepared to do the kind of containment compared to what happened to us this winter.”

“The complicating issue is that unlike the syndromic and influenza-like observances that we have, that you could pick it up by clinically what’s happening, it’s going to get complicated. By the influenza season. I believe that’s what Dr. Redfield was saying, that it is going to be complicated,” Fauci continued.

“So whether or not it’s going to be big or small is going to depend on our response.”

One reporter clarified, “So you would caution against people thinking that in the fall, there’s not going to be coronavirus anymore and we won’t have to worry about it.”

“There will be coronavirus in the fall,” Fauci said, emphasizing again the U.S. will be able to respond.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

