Joe Scarborough Invokes ‘Slaughtered’ Iranian School Kids in Scathing Takedown of JD Vance Retort ‘War is a Blip’: ‘Lack of Humanity’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough invoked the school children “slaughtered” in the first day of the Iran war as he unloaded a scathing rebuttal of Vice President JD Vance’s “lack of humanity” on Wednesday for calling the conflict a “blip.”

Vance was speaking at a manufacturing facility in Iowa on Tuesday when he acknowledged the strain on farmers with rising fertilizer prices, adding that President Donald Trump had some “business to take care of on the foreign policy side” in the form of a “little blip” in the Middle East.

After rolling back the clip during Wednesday’s show, Scarborough trashed the characterization and slammed the vice president’s lack of “compassion” as he listed out the scale of tragedy that the war had brought, including a devastating strike on a school believed to have been conducted by the U.S. military:

You have JD Vance saying 150 people in a school being slaughtered on the first day of the war is a ‘blip.’ Over 100 school children being killed the first day of the war is a ‘blip.’ Up to maybe 10,000, 15,000 Iranians being killed, JD Vance is calling a ‘blip.’

He continued, rounding on Israel’s subsequent operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon:

You have JD Vance calling a ‘blip’ entire communities in Lebanon being wiped off the face of the Earth. I mean, how would JD Vance feel if his community that he grew up in didn’t have a building left standing? That’s what’s happening in Lebanon, all across Lebanon because of this, quote, ‘blip.’ That’s what’s happening in Iran because of this ‘blip.’ People across the world are paying for this day in and day out with an economy that’s getting worse. And of course, I guess only people like me worry about spending money and the national debt, but this war has already cost us $250 billion at minimum. We’ve run out of munitions! We’re running out of munitions! If this is what JD Vance calls a, quote, ‘blip,’ well, then JD Vance is not a serious person. He’s not a compassionate person. He’s certainly, the lack of humanity, calling this something that caused this much suffering a ‘blip’ speaks volumes.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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